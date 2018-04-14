El Quijote perfectly captures a little slice of Spain

El Quijote

El Quijote was established eight years ago by a bunch of Spanish pals who moved to Edinburgh in 2003.

This fantastic little tapas restaurant strives for authenticity, so there’s no paella, tortilla or Spanglish flourishes, just the sort of dishes you’d find down a backstreet in Andalucia, with a huge accent on the use of Iberico pork.

There’s also a good selection of Spanish wines, plenty of choice for vegetarians, and (certainly by the usual tapas standards) huge portions.

13a Brougham St, Edinburgh.

0131 478 2856

www.quijotetapas.co.uk