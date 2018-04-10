A tasty Japanese treat lies in store at Daruma

Daruma

By day Cafe Rosa serves up a selection of brekky and lunch goodies, but by night it transforms into Daruma, an authentic Japanese restaurant.

The highlights for us were the pork gyoza, and the soft shell crab roll, which were almost too pretty to eat, but boy am I glad I did.

Prices are very reasonable, allowing diners to try out lots of little dishes; it’s perfect for anyone who hasn’t much experience of Japanese food, and it’s BYOB.

If you’re local go now and if you’re not make plans to travel.

215 St John’s Road, Edinburgh, EH12 7UU.

0131 629 0860

www.facebook.com/daruma0918