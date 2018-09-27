A Prince amongst men with a decadent menu

Belle epoque decor and a menu full of French classics make this a Francophile’s dream come true at Brasserie Prince by Alain Roux.

Alain Roux’s influence is evident, especially in his grandpa’s country pate which was a rustic treat, along with the freshest Lindisfarne oysters.

Remaining true to Prince’s roots we followed up with a glorious chunky cut steak tartare and rack of lamb, served pink with a herb crust.

Plum tart and rum baba rounded off a great meal. It’s not cheap, but it is good and the staff are excellent. Vive le Prince.

The Balmoral, 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2EQ

0131 556 2414

www.roccofortehotels.com