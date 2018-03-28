Get yourself ready for a bottomless Sunday bunch

Radisson Collection Hotel, the Royal Mile Edinburgh, is launching a new bottomless brunch on Easter Sunday.

This new offering is a millennial trend, which continues to thrive in the Scottish capital.

Festivities will be accompanied by a live jazz band and a children’s Easter egg hunt on the hotel’s terrace providing fun for the whole family. The offering will be available every Sunday from 12.30-3pm.

The stylish property is the only five star hotel on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and is the perfect luxury spot to relax on the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh, with entrances off both The Royal Mile and George IV Bridge, Cucina is the hotel’s vibrant restaurant and continues to excite foodies with the introduction of new head chef Andrew McQueen at its helm. The new brunch menu is packed with locally sourced ingredients as the hotel continues to bring the farm-to-table concept to new heights and each dish is carefully garnished with herbs from the restaurants EvoGro hydroponic systems.

Guests will be spoiled with the choice of a three-course meal with fizz or two to three course meals accompanied by wine chosen and served by the inhouse Sommelier. Each dish pays homage to Scottish gastronomy and the whole menu is dotted with British classics.

The brunch kicks off with a delicate and varied selection of charcuterie, smoked fish, fresh breads and pastries. For the main event there will be a choice between a crumbly smoked haddock fish cake with a perfectly prepared poached egg and rich hollandaise sauce, a full Scottish breakfast complete with haggis and black pudding or roast ribeye of beef with all the trimmings.

Easter treats to finish will include a choice between a gooey sticky toffee pudding drizzled in toffee sauce served alongside smooth vanilla ice cream or a creamy chocolate pave with peanut brittle. Sweet and fluffy waffles will also be on offer with a variety of classic toppings including banana, maple syrup or Nutella.

The three-course bottomless brunch with fizz costs £35 per person whilst the Sommeliers choice wine pairing £12 for two courses or £18 for three courses.

Brunch will be served on Sunday, 1 April, from 12.30-3pm.

Nightly rates at Radisson Collection Royal Mile Edinburgh start from £209 per night inclusive of breakfast.

To make a reservation or for further information call contact +44 (0)131 2206666; or click HERE.