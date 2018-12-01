Free food for the next 34 years at Glasgow eaterie

One of Glasgow’s oldest and most iconic restaurants – The Baby Grand – is celebrating its 34th birthday by giving customers the chance to eat for free for the next 34 years.

The restaurant is inviting Glasgow foodies to take a trip down memory lane, asking them to submit their favourite memories of the city from the last three decades. The best story will then be rewarded with free food until November 2052.

The Baby Grand first opened its doors in 1984 and has been a much-loved feature of the city’s vibrant food and drink ever since. Appealing to both old-school Glaswegians as well as the new generation of food lovers, it has prevailed in an increasingly competitive market, which saw 1,123 restaurant companies become insolvent in the UK this year alone.

As it celebrates more than three decades of serving great scran to the people of Glasgow, the restaurant is now gearing up for the next course, investing £250,000 to renovate and expand the premises.

The classic piano bar now boasts an onsite deli serving fresh salads and American-inspired sandwiches, and is home to Scotland’s only vertical rotisserie making it one of the most appealing lunch spots in the city, situated on Elmbank Gardens, next to Charing Cross Train Station.

Helping to usher in this new era, was a panel of Glaswegian experts, who were invited to throw in their tuppence worth to discussions about how the city has transformed over the past 30 years.

The Baby Grand co-owner, Gerry McGhee was joined by the chair of the City Centre Retail Association and general manager of St Enoch Centre, Anne Ledgerwood, journalist Catriona Stewart, up and coming Glasgow author Chris McQueer, and one of Glasgow Taxi’s longest serving drivers, David Hodgson.

Chaired by TV personality Zara Janjua, the panel of experts discussed everything from their favourite Glasgow memory to the missing ingredients of Glasgow’s food scene.

Billy McAneney, co-owner of The Baby Grand said: ‘There has been lots of change in the city since The Baby Grand opened its doors in 1984. The Glasgow that we all know, and love is now seen as one of the most vibrant cities in the world, home to an abundance of innovative eateries and the even one of Europe’s hippest neighbourhoods. But as the city has evolved, so many great restaurants, bars and cafes have closed their doors.

‘One of the reasons The Baby Grand has stood the test of time, is because we have loyal customer base who have continued to support us over the years and this is our way of thanking them for coming back time and time again.’

To enter customers must visit the restaurant and write their submission on a card provided. Entries close on 1 January 2019, and the winner will be notified on 1 February 2019. The restaurant reserves the right to exclude any entry they deem unsuitable. Judges will choose their favourite submission to be the winner.

A total of 34 meals will be provided to the winner, with a maximum of one meal per month. All meals must be redeemed by 2052. The meal will be provided to one customer only and is limited to one main dish per sitting. Drinks of any kind, and supplements are excluded.

The restaurant reserves the right to rescind the prize in face of unforeseen circumstances. The prize is non-transferable, and no cash alternatives are available. Reservations are subject to availability.

For more information on The Baby Grand, visit www.babygrandglasgow.com/.