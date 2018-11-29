Festive cocktails to get you into the Christmas spirit

The Ivy on the Square has launched a special menu of seasonal cocktails to help get you into the festive spirit.

From a Merry Martini to a GIN-ger Fizz and The Ivy’s Mulled Wine, the trio of festive tipples is The Ivy on the Square’s own take on a must-have at Christmas.

It’s a great way to step into Christmas, available from this week until Friday 30 December.

Helping you get into the festive spirit, the three limited-edition cocktails have been created to invoke feelings of cosy Christmas get-togethers, perfect for warming up on a cold winter’s day in Edinburgh.

The Merry Martini (£8.75) will leave you feeling jolly and bright, with a seasonal twist on a classic martini. Monin pumpkin syrup is shaken up with Absolut vanilla vodka and Bailey’s Irish Cream liqueur, and topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of ground nutmeg, to create a deliciously decadent winter spiced cocktail.

For a splash of luxury this festive season, opt for The Ivy on the Square’s GIN-ger Fizz (£9.95), a refreshing combination of Plymouth Gin and ginger and lemongrass cordial, topped with Ivy Champagne and garnished with fresh lemongrass.

Rounding off the trio of festive tipples is The Ivy on the Square’s own take on a must-have at Christmas: mulled wine. Served from a cauldron, where the wine is infused with a special blend of winter spices, a glass of The Ivy’s Mulled Wine (£6.50) is sure to give you that hygge feeling.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh, The Ivy on the Square is the perfect place to pop into for drinks after ice skating in St Andrew Square, visiting the German market in Princes Street Gardens, or a day of Christmas shopping on George Street.

The Ivy on the Square is located at 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2BD. For more information and bookings, visit theivyedinburgh.com.