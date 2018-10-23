Celebrity Masterchef contestant enjoys Nico’s new menu

Celebrity Masterchef contestant Jean Johansson is the latest famous face to join Chef Nico Simeone in the kitchen at his restaurant in Glasgow’s West End.

Millions watched as John Torode and writer Gregg Wallace searched for the country’s top celebrity chef on BBC One earlier this autumn with Scots TV presenter Jean Johansson among the line-up of stars who took part in the popular cooking show.

The presenter, from Port Glasgow, was joined on the show by Dolly Parton’s sister Stella, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, actor Keith Allen, The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and Gemma Collins of The Only Way Is Essex fame.

However, Chef Nico Simeone has now invited the Scottish TV presenter and media personality back into the kitchen to preview his restaurant’s November menu with a ‘Blind Tasting’ experience. Jean was kept unaware of her food identity as Nico and his team cooked up a five course menu in an up tempo, fast moving and humorous interactive food game captured for online platforms.

The online series that launched last month with Changing Rooms host and TV Star Carol Smillie creates a fun and memorable way of enjoying his latest food creations at 111 by Nico restaurant in Glasgow.

Jean made her name in Scotland after appearing on CBBC and The Disney Channel following a nationwide search for a presenter. Now she works as a daytime TV presenter for Animal Park and Landward, and appears as a reporter on the BBC’s The One Show. In this new online video filmed at the trendy 111 by Nico restaurant in Glasgow we see a very food savvy Jean take on Chef Nico’s latest food challenge.

Jean said: ‘Each and every bite of the five courses I tried was sensational. The taste combinations are perfected to a fine art and I loved trying to guess the ingredients within. Being blinded heightens the senses and I experienced a wonderful mix of favours with Nico at his restaurant. I can’t wait to return and dine again with my hubby.’

TRUST is the dining experience at the award winning restaurant that asks guests to leave the decision of what to eat to the team of chefs.

The TRUST five course tasting menu is an immersive experience where the guest will choose from a list of 12 ingredients to make up their five course tasting menu. TRUST will be placed in the hands of the talented team of chefs who will create dishes around the guests chosen ingredients.

Never the same dinner twice, the TRUST menu begins with an amuse bouche highlighting local ingredients, then guests this November enjoy individual courses such as Cauliflower, Trout or Venison – the options are endless! The five course tasting menu ends on a sweet note with a decadent dessert that include ingredients of Passion Fruit and Herbs.

TRUST is priced at £25 per person and the 12 ingredients listed on each menu card will change on the 1st of every month. 111 by Nico have also designed drinks that will enhance and compliment the TRUST menu. They have sourced fine wines from around the world to local craft breweries to independent Whisky and Gin distilleries. The matching drinks pairing costs £22. TRUST is now available at the restaurant.