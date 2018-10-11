Dining pop-up is confirmed for Glasgow’s SWG3

Ox and Finch is to take up residency as Glasgow’s SWG3 for the entire month of December.

Created specifically for larger groups and office parties, the festive pop-up will kick off at the venue’s Acid Bar on 1 December and run until Christmas Eve, offering diners an exclusive culinary experience in one of Glasgow’s coolest venues.

And the menu does not disappoint. Each dish is based on a Christmas classic, but updated with exceptional, seasonal ingredients, promising a festive feast like no other.

Dishes on the menu, priced at £32.50 per head, include:

• Chipolatas, grain mustard, rosemary and honey

• Duck liver pSarfait, poached plum, hoisin and ginger

• Turkey and stuffing meatballs, spiced red cabbage and chestnut crumble

• Flat iron steak, chestnut mushrooms and celeriac rosti

• Roast beetroots and squash, whipped feta, dukkah and mint

• Christmas pudding and clementine millefeuille

The award-winning restaurant team, who recently earned Bib Gourmand status from the Michelin Guide for the fifth year running, said: ‘We are really looking forward to returning to SWG3 and the exciting atmosphere of Acid Bar in order to give larger groups an evening of Ox and Finch food and drinks in one of the coolest new locations in the city.’

In addition to the bespoke festive menu, customers will also get to enjoy a late-night bar and DJ sets – as well as views of SWG3’s graffiti-decorated Yard.

For further information about Acid Bar, click HERE. For bookings, email hello@oxandfinch.com.