Dine like a king or queen on board the Britannia

An exclusive dining experience with the last captain of the Royal Yacht Britannia is being held later this year.

To celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the launch of the Britannia by Her Majesty The Queen in 1953, an exclusive evening event is being held on board with special guest speaker, Commodore Anthony JC Morrow, CVO.

Taking place on Saturday, 28 July, guests will follow in the footsteps of Royalty, and experience a truly memorable evening marking 65 years since the Royal Yacht was launched at the John Brown & Co shipyard in Clydebank.

A red carpet arrival awaits, as guests are piped aboard Britannia via the Royal Brow, an entrance previously reserved for The Queen and Royal Family.

Cocktails and canapés will be served in the State Drawing Room, whilst a pianist plays Britannia’s baby grand piano, once played by Sir Noel Coward, Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.

Guests will be treated to a captivating tour of Britannia’s State Apartments, as seen in the popular Netflix series The Crown, including The Queen’s favourite room, the Sun Lounge, and the stunning State Dining Room where Her Majesty entertained world leaders and celebrities.

The tour reveals where Prince Harry and his brother Prince William spent their summer holidays as children on this most special of Royal residences.

A delicious four-course menu will be served in the State Dining Room by Britannia’s butlers. Featuring the very best Scottish ingredients, the dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Mark Alston and his team in the original Royal Galleys. A jazz trio will perform 50s classics throughout dinner.

After dinner, Commodore Morrow, Britannia’s last captain, and uniquely the only Officer to serve on board three times: 1965-66, 1976-78 and 1995-98, will enthral guests with tales of his time on board the Royal Yacht, including the Handover of Hong Kong in 1997.

This once in a lifetime opportunity is priced at £195 per person (inc VAT).

To book individual places or a table call Britannia’s Events Team on 0131 555 8800 or email events@tryb.co.uk.