Deal brings Hebridean food to supermarkets

A Scottish food business has been given a boost after it announced a major partnership with a national supermarket.

Working with the small businesses, Lidl will partner with the Hebridean Food Company, selling its premium fresh chowders and soups, with a specific offering for this year’s Burns Night on 25 January.

The Hebridean Food Company was established by CEO Douglas Stewart, a lobster fisherman’s son from the picturesque Isle of North Uist.

His passion for the Hebrides began at an early age on fishing boats, weekends spent sorting lobsters and helping his granddad out with the sheep.

His passion now is to let everyone enjoy a small slice of the Hebrides, something Lidl is enabling him to do.

Douglas said: ‘Lidl has a large number of stores with a great geographical reach in Scotland, which allows us to bring our fresh soups and chowders to a wider audience. Like Lidl, we are committed to working with the best Scottish suppliers to bring customers the very finest fresh produce we can.

‘We are a relatively small scale business so this relationship is helping us to grow our offering and put back into the local economy.’

The perfect Burns Supper starter, Lidl will be selling The Hebridean Food Company’s Premium Soups (Lentil & Bacon, and Leek & Potato) as well as Burns Night favourites Scottish Chowders (Crab & Sweetcorn, and Smoked Salmon). The sumptuous soups and chunky chowders will retail at £1.49 and £1.69 respectively, and are available in store now for a limited time while stocks last.

This comes only days after the recent news that Lidl has been accredited Good Housekeeping Reader Recommended for its entire Pick of Scotland range, after the panel recognised the quality and innovation in Lidl Scotland’s everyday range.

The Pick of Scotland range launched in May 2017 and currently boasts over 300 products from 60 suppliers across Scotland including heritage favourites such as smoked salmon, shortbread, and single malt whisky. Focussing on local products with provenance and quality at its heart, the range offers customers a breadth of basics and everyday items for their grocery shop.

Lidl is selling a whopping 1.136kg sized XXL haggis, and it costs only £2.79, for Burns Night.

Big enough to feed more than eight people, Lidl’s Donald and Sons Haggis is expected to fly off the shelves as fans of the National Bard look to gather friends and family to celebrate at home and try something huge this year.

An entire Lidl Burns Supper for eight people, will cost only 58p per person.