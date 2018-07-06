Caorunn Summer Garden opens at Edinburgh’s Hotel Du Vin

Edinburgh’s Hotel Du Vin has reopened the Caorunn Summer Garden for the summer season.

Offering a new menu of refreshing gin cocktails, al-fresco dining and a chilled retreat from the city heat, the outdoor oasis is open from 11am to 11pm every day until mid-September.

Guests can lounge in the relaxing courtyard space and enjoy Caorunn’s classic G&T made with Fever Tree Tonic and slices of red apple over ice, or choose one from one of five picture perfect cocktails.

Mixed using fresh summer flavours such as elderflower, apple, violet and citrus, each cocktail has been designed to complement Caorunn’s crisp, aromatic notes and is served with fruits and flowers.

The cocktails are:

Blossom Tree – an exotic blend of Caorunn Gin, elderflower cordial, plum sake, lemon juice, Crème de Mure and soda water

Apple & Ginger – a classic combination, mixing Caorunn Gin with the sweet spicy notes of ginger syrup and fresh apple juice

Violet Lemonade – the sparkling refreshment of homemade lemonade, with Caorunn Gin and a dash of Crème de violette

Frozen Apple Blush – an iced zesty option for a hot day! Caorunn Gin with pressed apple juice and lemon juice, delicately sweetened with gomme syrup

Frozen Citrus Cup – another iced option, this time blending Caorunn Gin, Campari, fresh lemon, orange juice and gomme syrup

Scattered with Caorunn cushions and cosy fleece blankets for cooler evenings, the Caorunn Summer Garden will also serve up a programme of live acoustic music, entertainment and barbecue evenings.

Caorunn Summer Garden is located on Edinburgh’s Bristo Place. Entry is free, booking is not required.