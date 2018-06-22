The Irish whiskey market faces tough challenges

Around ten years ago there were only four distilleries in Ireland.

Fast forward to today and in total there are now eighteen distilleries, with another sixteen or so in the planning stages or already under construction.

Irish whiskey is the fastest growing spirits category in the world right now.

Of the dozens of new Irish whiskey brands appearing in the marketplace many are produced from sourced whiskey, meaning that they are made under contract for a brand. This brings with it slightly dubious and questionable provenance. Such as some bottles from new distilleries that have an age statement that outdates the age of the new distillery or independently bottled whiskey purporting to be from a distillery that simply does not exist or people with the title of master distiller who are yet to own a distillery.

One brand that is particularly guilty of the above is Hyde whiskey, which despite their marketing, labelling on their bottles and news coverage do not own a distillery in West Cork, or any warehousing or have a master distiller, despite each bottle being signed by a master distiller (an impossible feat without actually owning a distillery). In fact they’ve been getting their whiskey from Cooley distillery, one of the big four distilleries, some 120 miles north of West Cork.

In part this has all come about because of lack of guidelines for the Irish whiskey industry. While the Scotch whisky industry have the official guidelines of the Scotch Whisky Association on how to market and label Scotch whisky, in order to protect the Scotch whisky brands but also protect consumers. The same thing for Irish whiskey simply does not exist.

The Irish Whiskey Association is not a mirror of the Scotch Whisky Association, far from it, and was only established in 2014. In fact the only reason the Irish Whiskey Association was established was to present the EU technical file on Irish whiskey to the EU, which insisted that any technical file be presented by a trade association.

The Scotch Whisky Association can trace its origins back to 1912. Unlike the Scotch Whisky Association which is a stand alone trade body, the Irish Whiskey Association is one of five sub groups of the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland which is part of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation. The head of the Irish Whiskey Association is also head of the Irish Wine Association and the Irish Spirits Association. So you can understand that little time or focus is being given to Irish Whiskey.

From the eyes of the Irish Whiskey Association, it seems as if they think they have done their job because the Irish Whiskey Technical File which purely protects the name of Irish Whiskey and the way it is produced, it has nothing to do with the way it is marketed, labelled or presented to consumers.

On the Irish Whiskey Association website it states: ‘Irish whiskey’s reputation was almost irrevocably damaged in the early 1900s when bootleggers sold fake Irish whiskey during Prohibition in the USA. Consumers’ perception of Irish whiskey suffered due to low quality product being sold as Irish, and many switched to Scotch and Bourbon. We don’t want this mistake to be repeated.’

One person championing the need for a change in the rules in the way Irish Whiskey is marketed is Mark Reynier of Waterford Distillery, one of the new wave of Irish Distillers. Mark is well known for having resurrected

Bruichladdich distillery, on Islay, in 2000. He was CEO of Bruichladdich up until 2012 when, against his wishes, the company was sold to Remy Cointreau for £58 million. During his days at Bruichladdich he would get into the occasional spat with the Scotch Whisky Association, he is no stranger to being outspoken and ruffling feathers.

In 2014, Mark set up Waterford Distillery in a former Guinness Brewery site. In 2004, Diageo, who own Guinness, spent some €40 million upgrading the facility but in 2013 took the decision to close the site. Mark, along with a group of investors, acquired the state of the art site at a fraction of cost, buying the facility for around €7.2 million, and spent a further €2.4 to convert it from a brewery into a distillery. In fact, they have actually had to strip back a lot of the equipment in an attempt to simplify the production process for the distillery.

Waterford produced its first spirit in early 2016 and already has 1 million litres of spirit maturing. What is particularly interesting and exciting about Waterford is their approach to barley. While most whisky distilleries use whichever barley variety they believe to give them the greatest yield, not much more thought is put to the influence of barley.

However, at Waterford their strap line is ‘Barley is King. Provenance is all’. Taking principles Mark championed at Bruichladdich, Waterford have sourced 61 different Irish farms that grow organic barley on 19 different soil types. Each farmer’s crop is harvested, stored, malted and distilled separately with an advanced digital logistics system.

Every week a different farm’s barley is milled, mashed and distilled.

The only variable being the barley, every other part of the production process is identical. As part of a wider study into the terroir of whisky, something Mark Reynier has championed since his days at Bruichladdich. He is working with the Irish Department of Agriculture to prove once and for all, with hard scientific evidence, that the concept of terroir in whisky exists. The end result, after maturation will be a unique series of “single” single malt whiskies (if that makes sense).

Mark believes that now is the time to sort out the rules surrounding the labelling and marketing of Irish whiskey. He tells me that on the one hand he doesn’t care about the regulations as he’s got enough to be worrying about but on the other hand he can see how simple it would be to be dealt with.

Considering his track record with the Scotch Whisky Association, he also can’t believe that he, of all people, is championing the need for more regulations. In his mind it is the simplest thing to sort out, all that is needed is the equivalent of the Scotch Whisky Association labelling requirements checklist, thus mitigating any issues that could arise.

In the Scotch Whisky Regulations 2009 clause 9.4 ‘makes it illegal to label, package, advertise or promote any Scotch Whisky in a way which is likely to deceive the public into thinking it has been distilled at any distillery other than the true distillery.’ Perhaps a clause like this is needed in Ireland too.

Obviously Mark is keen to tap into the growing demand for Irish whiskey. In the first six months of 2017, exports of Irish whiskey have increased by 18.5% compared to 2016. In 2014, the Irish Whiskey Association set a goal of doubling their exports from 72 million bottles to 144 million bottles by 2020 and it looks like they are well on their way to do this. Irish whiskey sales broke the 100 million bottle mark for the first time in 2016 (for comparison sake, over 1.2 billion bottles of Scotch whisky were exported in 2016).

It looks like Irish Whiskey is in a very interesting place right now, with new distilleries opening left, right and centre as well as new independently bottled brands appearing all the time.

As Mark Reynier says it is important to get everything in order, as its for the greater good of the Irish whiskey industry, but only time will tell whether or not the Irish Whiskey Association wake up to the facts. If they don’t the new future of Irish whiskey could be in jeopardy of repeating history and damaging the image of Irish whiskey once again.

The final hoop on the barrel (read nail in the coffin) if you will.