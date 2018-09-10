Alliance appoints agency to promote game to the public

A top creative agency has been appointed to promote the benefits of game meat to the British public.

The British Game Alliance was formed to represent game shoots and promote the sale of their game, and have now chosen Together to lead on creative, digital, social, and brand development projects to do exactly that.

The BGA is the game meat marketing board, launched earlier this year. Hundreds of shoots have already signed up, and those shoots are now going to benefit from a comprehensive consumer-facing marketing and creative operation to boost the demand for game.

The BGA’s member shoots embrace the highest quality and welfare standards, and participate in self-regulation similar to farming’s Red Tractor scheme. This allows the BGA to promote the benefits of eating wild game, ensuring a future for shooting and encouraging the British public to eat more, and better, game.

As part of their mission to raise awareness of game and their brand, the BGA has appointed Together as the lead creative and marketing agency for all consumer-facing activity.

Together is a top creative agency based in Nottingham working for household names such Fox’s Biscuits, Muller, Belvoir Fruit Farms, Divine Chocolate and Pukka Pies.

Tom Adams, managing director of the British Game Alliance, said: ‘The BGA is striving to get more people eating game – but that’s not all. We need to reach trade customers and stockists that will get our assured wild game into the hands of consumers.

‘That’s why we appointed Together. They’re a brilliant agency with a wealth of experience in food and drink working for food brands that are household names, who will now be bringing that experience to boosting the demand for game meat.’

Dylan Williams, founder of the Royal Berkshire Shooting School and passionate supporter of the BGA, said: ‘This is such an exciting moment for shooting. Never before has a top agency been commissioned to promote all game meat to the British public. This is exactly the new ground the BGA was established to break, and exactly why every shoot in the country should join up.’

Together and the British Game Alliance will soon be revealing the BGA’s new consumer brand.