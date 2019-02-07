There’s 13 good reasons to gin and bear it

Tickets are going fast for the first The Gin To My Tonic Show, which comes to Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus next month.

Taking place from 15 to 17 March, The Gin To My Tonic Show is not your typical gin event – be inspired and entertained with this ultimate gin-centric experience, where you can sample a hugely diverse range of artisan and craft gins…and buy your favourites to take home.

There’s 13 good reasons to attend.

Unlimited gin tastings– have fun throughout your visit as you work the room…there’s so much to experience! Sensory world tour– with over 60 drinks brands in attendance, including gins from Belgium, Scotland, Ireland, Sri-Lanka and Australia your taste-buds will be truly tantalised! Mixology Brothers– get hands-on by making your own cocktail creations with our leading mixologists, or simply relax and watch the action from our cocktail bar! Tonic Time– experiment with a wide range of tonic flavours, from the traditional to the more innovative…including Cucumber, Rhubarb & Ginger, Salty Lemon, and Blood Orange & Cinnamon! Get fruity– if fruit gins are your thing, try new flavours such as Rhubarb, Strawberry & Black Pepper, Violet, Raspberry & Cardamom…or even Passionfruit! Craft Gin Club– meet the UK’s No.1 gin club as they make a rare live event appearance and bring their monthly Craft Gin Club subscription box to life. Exclusive presentations– everything you need to know about the world of gin from some of the industry’s leading distillers! Wonders of nature – see magic happen before your eyes with our colour-changing gins! Local producers –celebrate Scottish gin by meeting over 25 of Scotland’s finest gin brands! Gin garnishes– learn how to get creative and enjoy unique gin garnishes such as Brighton stick-of-rock and Japanese sansho berries! Learn from the best –meet all the teams behind the brands and discover what makes their creations truly unique! Other ranges – if gin’s not your tipple, enjoy a range of alcoholic delights from prosecco, rums to vodkas Tasty takeaways –purchase your favourite gins, tonics, garnishes and souvenirs to take home and savour!

Co-founder Paul Hudson-Jones said: ‘Gin drinking habits have changed dramatically in the last five years and today’s gin drinkers demand to know more not only about what they are purchasing, but also how it can be served. The show is there to take you on a journey of discovery.’

The Gin To My Tonic Show has been created around the idea of discover, taste, learn and master. Its aim is to provide today’s gin drinker with an opportunity dicover taste a spectrum of flavours, learn about the unique aspects of gin, and master the perfect serve.

The show will host over 50 premium gins and tonics brands from across the UK and beyond, offering those in attendance the opportunity to enjoy unlimited tastings, and also meet the makers to discover even more about this popular juniper-based tipple.

Brands already confirmed include Eden Mill who will be showcasing amongst others their award winning ‘Original’ gin made from Fife’s indigenous sea buckthorn berry, Boe, Crafty Distillery, Orkney Gin, Brentingby Gin and Daffy’s Gin who have been amassing gold medal beverage awards and taking the world by storm since their 2014 launch.

Co-Founder Emira Shepherd said: ‘The Scottish gin scene is booming, and Glasgow is at the forefront of this. We can’t wait to share the wonderful world of gin in a fun, different and engaging way.’

This fun and exciting show is not to be missed with something for every gin drinker, old or new – tickets are on sale now.

Different packages are available, priced £20 for the enthusiast, and £35 for connoisseurs.

Tickets available are:

Friday 15 March, 6.30–11pm; Saturday 16 March noon–4.30pm (enthusiast and connoisseur tickets sold out); Saturday 16 March 6.30–11pm (connoisseur tickets sold out); Sunday 17 March, noon–5.30pm.

Click HERE for more details and tickets.