You could win a luxury gift hamper worth £150 today
Fancy winning yourself a luxury gift hamper worth £150, by the close of play today?
It couldn’t be easier to enter our competition, which closes today, April 30.
To be in with a chance of winning our amazing prize, like and share this post from our sister publication Cask & Still on Instagram, and download the app (search ‘Cask & Still’ on the app store and look for the logo). You can find out more about the app HERE.
The hamper includes:
Bottle of Arran Malt Whisky
Bottle of Tomintoul Whisky
5 whisky glasses
Bottle of Glasgow Gin
Bottle of Leith Gin
A copy of our latest Cask & Still magazine
The winner will be announced next week, and you must be over 18 to enter.