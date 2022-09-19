World’s smallest martini bar joins Glasgow Cocktail Week

THE world’s smallest martini bar is rolling into the Dear Green Place to mark the start of Glasgow Cocktail Week.

Hidden inside a former boulangerie van, the bar can only seat two people.

Dubbed “The Grey Goose Camionnette”, the van has already toured Europe this summer and will make its Glasgow debut when the city’s cocktail week begins on Friday.

The bar will be popping up in the Merchant City and will be run by the bar team from The Dam.

Almost 50 bars are taking part in the city’s cocktail festival, with more than 130 drinks being promoted at the event.

Nicola Moir, the organiser of Glasgow Cocktail Week, which runs until 2 October, said: “Whether you want to discover a new speakeasy, neighbourhood bar, or late-night hangout, get ready for some sensational sipping during this year’s Glasgow Cocktail Week as there’s something for everyone.

“We’ve got some really cool events for 2022 – including the boujee martini bar, and we can’t wait to start the party [on] Friday as we showcase our incredible hospitality scene here in Glasgow.”

