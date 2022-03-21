Female-founded whisky subscription launches

OurWhisky has launched the world’s first female-founded whisky subscription club in time for Mother’s Day, providing the ideal gift that definitely won’t wilt.

Founded by leading whisky expert Becky Paskin, OurWhisky aims to disrupt the whisky world and create a fun space, inclusive to all and ideal for mums regardless of whisky knowledge or experience.

For as little as £14 a month, you can give the gift of two 50ml samples of whisky through the door, each handpicked by experts, with a real-time guided virtual tasting led by the whisky’s makers screened alongside each monthly drop.

On top of the monthly whisky samples and tastings, members can also enjoy discounted access to exclusive events – both virtual and in-person, plus tours and experiences from OurWhisky’s partners around the world.

The launch marks a momentous evolution for OurWhisky, which began in 2018 as a social media movement to champion inclusion and celebrate diversity among whisky drinkers and makers.

Becky said: ‘The OurWhisky subscription is an inclusive, non-judgemental and fun environment ideal for any mum curious to learn more about whisky, whether they’re a first timer or devotee.

‘Forget stuffy, exclusive societies and members’ guilds. This is a modern club that will dispel the many myths surrounding whisky, such as who can drink it and how, while breaking down the basics and making exploring this wonderfully diverse spirit a fun and enjoyable experience.’

OurWhisky will also donate a percentage of profits to the OurWhisky Foundation, a new non-profit organisation established this month to support, recognise and elevate women working in the global whisky industry.

Those interested in joining OurWhisky’s subscription club can do so via the link HERE, with the first whisky drop scheduled to ship on 20 April.