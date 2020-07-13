Johnnie Walker unveils paper whisky bottle

THE world’s biggest Scotch whisky brand will go on sale in paper bottles from next year.

Johnnie Walker has unveiled what it bills as the world’s first plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle.

The bottle is made from sustainable-sourced wood and can be recycled after it’s been used.

Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer at Diageo, the company that makes Johnnie Walker, said: “We’re proud to have created this world first.”

Diageo has launched a packaging company called Pulpex with management firm Pilot Lite to develop the packaging further.

Pulpex will work with other companies – including Pepsi and Unilever, the owner of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Colman’s mustard and PG Tips tea – to expand the use of the packaging.

News of the packaging comes just days after a paper wine bottle was unveiled by Frugalpac, with Scottish wine merchant Woodwinters becoming the first to stock it.

