Whisky news round-up: James Cosmo, The Nose, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest whisky news from Scotland.

ACTOR James Cosmo has teamed up with Annandale distillery to create a blend called “Storyman”.

The Scotch, which is priced at £55 a bottle, is made by mixing Annandale’s single malts – Man O’ Words and Man O’ Swords – with a grain whisky.

The Games of Thrones star said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to create my own whisky.”

Keith Law Annandale’s master blender, added: “What we wanted to do is capture the essence of James’ whisky memories and make it tangible and that’s what we have done with Storyman.”

Two former royal marines and a university lecturer have worked with whisky broker and Scottish Field columnist Mark Littler to create “258 Commemorative Whisky”, a Scotch to honour those who were killed during the Falklands War.

A total of 258 bottles – one for each of the 255 British service personnel and three islanders who died – were filled from a hogshead that held a 12-year-old Speyside single malt, and are on sale priced at £135 each.

Bottles number 19 and 82 have been donated to the South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA 82), with further profits from the release also going to the organisation.

Thirty bottles are also being sold through a silent auction, with the profits also going to SAMA 82.

Master blenders Richard “The Nose” Paterson and Ian MacMillan have released a blend through their Wolfcraig Distillers brand.

The 30-year-old whisky is on sale for £425 a pop.

“First-filled American white oak ex-bourbon barrels have played a major part in creating this outstanding blend, along with the final marrying in special selected Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry butts from Bodega San Andres in Jerez de la Frontera, it takes this one-of-a-kind whisky to a higher level of true luxury,” said Paterson.

MacMillan added: “Between Richard and I, we have almost 100 years of experience – I don’t think there’s ever been another project like it.”

Organisers are toasting a record attendance at the Spirit of Speyside whisky festival.

Nearly 2,500 people visited the region over the course of the six days, with almost 7,000 tickets sold for events.

George McNeil, chairman of the festival, which opened with an opening dinner and awards ceremony, said: “This year’s festival has surpassed all expectations.

“Kicking off the festival this year with a night celebrating the hard work that the whisky community does every day really was so fitting, when this festival wouldn’t be possible without them there to create the iconic tastes that bring guests to our region from around the world – the talented distillers, tour guides, ambassadors, business owners and hospitality providers – these are the people that truly encapsulate the Spirit of Speyside.”

