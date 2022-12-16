Whisky news round-up: Glenfarclas, training, and more

Catch-up on all the latest whisky news with Peter Ranscombe‘s tongue-in-cheek round-up.

CHIVAS BROTHERS – Scotland’s second-largest distiller and owner of brands including Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet – has reopened its international graduate programme.

The company, which is owned by French drinks giant Pernod Ricard, wants to find its next batch of brand ambassadors.

Between 15 and 20 people will be recruited in the current cohort, and will work across Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and Latin America.

Applications close on 15 January.

Glenfarclas has become the latest distillery to release a 50-year-old whisky.

__________________________

The bottle was produced to mark chairman John Grant’s half century in the drinks industry.

Grant is a member of the fifth generation of his family to run the distillery.

The whisky was distilled during the tenure of his father, George.

Maryculter House, Aberdeenshire’s oldest hotel, will hold a series of whisky tastings next month with a Fettercairn.

The tastings will begin with a hot toddy and bon bons outside with “crackling firepits and cosy blankets” overlooking the River Dee, followed by four of Fettercairn’s drams with paired canapes.

Participants will taste the distillery’s 12-, 16-, and 22-year-old Scotch, along with its new make spirit.

