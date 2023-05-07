Whisky news round-up: Gavin Hastings and more

Peter Ranscombe presents his final whisky news round-up.

RUGBY legend Gavin Hastings has launched two limited-edition single malt whiskies to raise money for Hearts & Balls, which supports injured rugby players.

Hastings launched the bottles made by Loch Lomond Whiskies alongside Struan Kerr-Liddell, a former rugby player who has been wheelchair bound since dislocating his neck while playing for Edinburgh’s Lismore in 1999.

Hearts & Balls grew from a fundraising appeal to support Kerr-Liddell.

The whiskies – an 18 year old priced at £125 and a £50 ten year old – are a tribute to Scotland’s Grand Slam winning rugby squads of 1984 and 1990.

Another week, another story about master blender Richard “The Nose” Paterson.

__________________________

This time, it’s because The Nose has gone viral on TikTok, where one of his whisky tasting tutorials has been viewed more than 25 million times after being given a fresh lease of life by @bosshuntingofficial.

The Nose, who is the master distiller at Wolfcraig, said: “It is fabulous to see so many young people taking an interest in a video we recorded over a decade ago.

“It shows that learning the right steps really does stand the test of time when it comes to tasting the new and unique flavours of Scotch whisky.”

And finally, a bottle of the world’s oldest whisky will have a new owner tomorrow.

The hammer is coming down for a bottle of 81-year-old The Macallan from 1940 named “The Reach”, which has been up for grabs during Whisky Auctioneer’s April sale.

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said: “Offering The Macallan ‘Reach’ in our auction for the first time is a piece of whisky history.

“We’re not surprised to already see significant interest from bidders across the globe hoping to crown their collections with the oldest single malt whisky ever to be released.”

