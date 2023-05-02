Whisky news round-up: coronation special
Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest coronation news from Scotch whisky brands.
SCOTLAND’S whisky distilleries are gearing up for the coronation with a raft of new releases.
Balmoral Castle & Estate, the royal family’s Scottish residence, teamed up with Diageo’s nearby Royal Lochnagar distillery to bottle the “Balmoral Coronation Edition”.
The first two bottles – on plinths made of Caledonian pine from the Balmoral Estate – were presented by the castle to the King and the Duke of Rothesay.
A further 1,000 bottles went on sale yesterday at £360 each.
Whisky bottler Gordon & MacPhail has relased its “The Private Collection 1948 from Glen Grant Distillery”.
The Scotch was distilled in the same year that the King was born.
Only 281 bottles of the single malt are going on sale, priced at £25,000 each.
Mark Littler, Scottish Field columnist and whisky bottler, is also releasing a single malt to mark the the festivities.
His “27-Year-Old Coronation Reserve” is priced at £2,599, with 90 bottles going on sale.
The whisky was distilled by The Macallan and comes in a Glencairn Crystal decanter.
Bladnoch distillery, which the-then Duke of Rothesay opened in 2019, has also released a coronation whisky.
Only 289 bottles of the Scotch are available, priced at £180 each.
The whisky was aged in a Tokaji cask, sometimes known as the “king of wines”.
