Two new limited edition Tomatin expressions

Award-winning Highland distillery Tomatin has today announced the release of two new limited-edition expressions.

They will be releasing a 2009 Caribbean Rum Finish and 2006 s Finish.

The 2009 Caribbean Rum expression was initially matured for nine years in traditional Scotch Whisky Oak Casks before a one year finish in first fill Caribbean Rum Barrels. This distinctive maturation is the distillery’s second release using Caribbean Rum Barrels, having previously released a limited expression in 2016.

The barrels have imparted flavours of soft tropical fruit, mocha and salted caramel, rounded off with a sweet, lingering finish. Non-chill filtered and with natural colour, the limited run has produced just 7,200 70cl bottles (46% abv) of this 10-year-old whisky, available world-wide and set to retail at £49.

The 2006 Amontillado Sherry similarly spent nine years maturing in traditional Scotch Whisky Oak Casks, before enjoying a three year finish in 1st fill Amontillado Sherry Butts, resulting in rich flavours of dark chocolate, dried fruits, espresso and a hint of nut. The 12-year-old, non-chill filtered and natural coloured limited-edition expression has a limited of run of just 5,400 70cl bottles (46% abv) available globally, priced at £60.

Graham Eunson, distillery operations director at Tomatin, said: ‘Our dedication to the continuous development of Tomatin Single Malt has been reflected in our growth and recent award wins. We are constantly striving to produce exceptional expressions that appeal to our existing customers and a wider audience. The array of tropical notes, sweet mixed spices and rich sherry infusions will hopefully entice a range of enthusiasts to sample the new products.’

Tomatin’s ability to experiment with creatively finished expressions comes from the distillery’s exceptional wood policy which ensures there is a wide range of casks sourced from prestigious partners within the industry.

The bold new releases are not the first from Tomatin. Fans of the distillery will remember the limited edition 14-year-old Cabernet Sauvignon and 9-year-old Caribbean Rum expressions which proved hugely popular back in 2016, followed by the limited edition 15 year old Moscatel finished single malt released last year.

Both limited edition expressions are available to purchase from select specialist retailers, for further information visit: http://www.tomatin.com.