Trophy winning addition to Tomatin’s Warehouse 6

Tomatin has today announced the release of its fifth expression of the critically acclaimed Warehouse 6 Collection – 1978.

Distilled on 21 September 1978, this remarkable expression has been gently maturing for the past 42 years in Tomatin’s Warehouse 6, a traditional dunnage warehouse. Nestled in a quiet corner of the distillery, Warehouse 6 houses the distillery’s most treasured casks.

This exceptional single malt whisky has been awarded Gold Outstanding at the prestigious International Wine and Spirit competition scoring an astonishing 98 points and proceeded to win the Trophy in the Single Malt Scotch Whisky 26 Years and Over category.

The 1978 edition was one of 350 whiskies judged by the expert panel.

Richard Paterson, chair judge and member of the spirits judging committee, commented: ‘A sublime, smooth, aromatic, rich single malt whisky, casked to perfection. Notes of blackcurrant, berry fruits and smoke on the palate. Beautifully balanced between the oak spice and sweetness. A sweet, dry, honeysuckle finish. Exceptional.’

Cask numbers 49541 and 49542 have been lying gracefully since being filled, gently and slowly maturing the spirit within. After thirty years, the spirit moved to the finest First Fill Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks and laid down for a further decade, then married together to produce this exceptional whisky.

Graham Eunson, master distiller at Tomatin, said: ‘With over 42 years’ patience comes reward. I am extremely proud of this luxurious single malt. Cask 49541 and 49542 marry together in perfect harmony to produce aromas of stewed fruits, dark maple syrup and bursts of orange peel and bergamot, meeting soft flavours of dark chocolate, warming spices and salted caramel before a long, silky finish. The 1978 is a truly remarkable expression.’

As with every Warehouse 6 release, each expression pays tribute to the Tomatin craftsmen that have been custodians of exceptional Scotch for generations.

The 1978 is no different, and as with the previous luxury expressions in the series, (the 1971, 1972, 1975 & 1977), each of the 350 units is decanted into an exquisite hand blown Glencairn Crystal decanter with unique copper decoration. This luxury bottle is presented with two glasses, a solid copper stopper, along with a numbered certificate detailing the remarkable journey of the whisky.

The 1978 Warehouse 6 Collection is expected to retail for £3000 in the UK for a 70cl bottle, and is available to purchase online here and from specialist retailers worldwide.

Find out more HERE.