Top drams from Scotland’s whisky areas are revealed

The most popular drams from each of Scotland’s whisky-producing areas have been revealed in a new survey.

The Bottle Club is a premium wine, spirits, beers and minerals website, and has carried out some research to find the most popular drinks from the five areas, Speyside, Highlands, Islands, Islay and the Lowlands.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label – Speyside

The highly complex tipple, Johnnie Walker Blue is created from some exceptionally rare whiskies. In 1819 John Walker sold the family’s farm and set up his own grocery store. Frustrated by the quality inconsistencies of Malt Whiskies available at the time, his store soon saw a new addition to its shelves- his own blended whisky.

Originally it was produced in Kilmarnock however, as Walker’s bottling plant there closed in 2012, production switched to Diageo’s bottling facilities located in Speyside. The region is known for its wide range of whiskies displaying different characters, famously for sweet single malts with either very little peat or no peat present at all.

The Famous Grouse Whisky- Highlands

The Highlands is Scotland’s largest whisky-producing area with over 25 distilleries, covering anywhere from the north of Glasgow to Thurso. Typical Highland flavours include; fruit cake, malt, oak, heather, dried fruit and smoke, making The Famous Grouse Whisky a typically northern favourite.

Without a doubt, one of the world’s most popular blend, this Highlands take pride in this best-selling Scotch Whisky, a nicely balanced, malty blend first made in 1896. Whilst its spiritual home is at The Glenturret Distillery, the blend is, as you might expect, a closely kept secret.

Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Malt Whisky- Islay

Known for its peaty single malts, the Scottish island of Islay is located to the west of the mainland and is one of the smallest Whisky regions in Scotland. Despite being a small island, Islay is currently home to 8 distilleries, 3 of which are World famous, Ardbeg, Laphroaig and Lagavulin. Typically Islay flavours are seaweed, brine, carbolic soap, apple, smoke and kippers

Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Malt Whisky tops the list as one of the most richly, full-bodied peated whiskies and the only single malt Scotch whisky to be awarded the Royal Warrant by HRH Prince of Wales. The original Laphroaig, distilled the same way today to when it was invented 75 years ago, with the malted barley dried over a peat fire. The smoke from this peat, found only on Islay, gives Laphroaig its particularly rich flavour.

Glenkinchie 12 Year Old Malt Whisky- Lowlands

The Lowlands is the second biggest whisky region in terms of the area it covers, even though it’s currently only home to fewer than five distilleries. Lowlands whiskies tend to be light and gentle with no peatiness and unlike any other region, they were once all triple distilled. In the Lowlands, you will get typical flavours including; grass, honeysuckle, cream, toffee, toast and cinnamon.

Matured for 12 years, this Glenkinchie Whisky shows off the characteristic lightness and grassy elements that Lowland whiskies are known for. Particularly an ideal aperitif, or at the start of a meal due to it’s fragrant, light and appetising body and taste.

Game of Thrones House Greyjoy – Talisker Select Reserve Malt Whisky – Islands

To celebrate the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, Diageo collaborated with HBO to release a limited edition collection of eight single malt Scotch whiskies inspired by each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch.

The Islands are not recognised by the Scotch Whisky Association but are easily grouped for geographic reasons. Typically, flavours on the Islands will vary from smoke, brine, oil, black pepper and honey.

This whisky was a special limited edition, released to celebrate the last Game of Thrones Season. Set on the Isle of Skye, much like the Iron Islands the Greyjoy whisky represents their pirating character, along with the Golden copper colour of the liquid provided by the use of heavily charred, ex-Bourbon, American Oak casks.

