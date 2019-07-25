Tomintoul jazzes up club’s 60th birthday

A Scotch whisky has marked the 60th anniversary of the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

Tomintoul were delighted to work with Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club to create a very special whisky to mark the diamond anniversary of this legendary London club, which has been graced by the presence of many Scots over the years, including Fionna Duncan.

At a special launch event Tomintoul brand ambassador Iain Forteath held a deconstructed tasting to show how the whisky was created, and the influence that Tomintoul, the gentle dram, had in the final product.

The whisky itself was created together with the legendary band The Ronnie Scott’s Allstars who worked closely with Iain on the blend.

Iain said: ‘The bourbon casks used by Tomintoul give a creamy and sweet base to Ronnie’s Scotch, and the sherry matured adds the sweet dried fruit layers.

‘We also added a touch of heavily peated Tomintoul to give a subtle smoky backbone to the blend.’

This very limited edition bottling can only be bought directly from Ronnie Scott’s Club HERE.