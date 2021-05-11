Tomatin offers the new French Collection

Tomatin is whisking budding whisky connoisseurs to France from the comfort of their sofas with the launch of a four-part digital series to celebrate the release of The French Collection.

This is a limited release collection exhibiting the unique influence imparted by different French wine and spirits casks during maturation.

The content series has been launched to unravel the flavour profiles of these single malt whiskies, and will roll out on the Tomatin website in conjuction with each edition’s retail release. The whisky, distilled in 2008, began its maturation in traditional Scotch Whisky oak casks before being moved into Monbazillac, Sauternes, Rivesaltes and Cognac casks for the final stage of the process, resulting in a magnificent collection of four expressions.

Stunning visuals, alongside an innovative soundboard using ambisonics, will transport the audience to the roots of each product through binaural sound, best enjoyed when wearing headphones for the full effect. Beautiful on-screen cues which illustrate the craftsmenship and tasting profiles that appear in the four individual editions of The French Collection have been designed to accompany and enhance the flavour of each sip.

From the Mediterranean climate of Rivesaltes, to the banks of the Dordogne River, Tomatin transports the listener to the four regions of France whose grapes have influenced the final whiskies of the French Collection.

The four-part content series also enables viewers to experience the raw climate of the remote Highland village where the French Collection has been distilled, its wild weather felt blowing through surround sound.

The Monbazillac, Sauternes and Rivesaltes Editions (1-3) will retail around £65 RRP . Edition 4 of the French Collection, the Cognac Edition, will launch later this year, to complete the series.

Graham Eunson, master distiller at Tomatin said: ‘The French Collection is a great example of Tomatin’s dedication to craft and excellence, with each expression showcasing how respective finishing cask affects the original spirit – a concept Tomatin championed in the Cuatro series released in 2014, which was very well received.

‘We have produced four remarkable expressions which will appeal to not only whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike, but also a wider audience. On top of this, we are also very excited for consumers to be able to experience each expression with the ambisonic content series launched today.’

The Tomatin Editions 1-3 ( Monbazillac, Sauternes and Rivesaltes) immersive content series can be experienced now on the Tomatin website HERE.

The French Collection will be available to purchase through specialist whisky retailers worldwide and directly from the Tomatin shop HERE.