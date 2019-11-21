The Macallan transforms for Christmas

The Macallan Distillery Experience has been transformed into an elegant festive destination.

It is offering a bespoke festive menu, specially curated cocktails and gifting exclusive to its on-site Boutique.

One highlight for the festive season is an intimate, after-hours Discover The Macallan Experience taking place on Thursday 5 December. Incorporating a special welcome cocktail, two-course festive meal, and unique Distillery tour, guests will also be able to browse for gifts at the Boutique and enjoy a dram under the towering Christmas tree. Tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased at www.themacallan.com

Located in Craigellachie, The Macallan Distillery Experience, designed by internationally acclaimed architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, recently won the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award and was included in TIME Magazine’s 2019 list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places.

A stylish and sophisticated festive décor scheme featuring a palette of sienna, gold, copper and black, colours traditionally associated with The Macallan, and embodying the warmth of brand’s spiritual home, Easter Elchies House, has been unveiled throughout the site, bringing the beauty of the setting of The Macallan Estate to life.

Many of the decorations, such as citrus and dried berries, were selected to showcase the tasting notes offered by The Macallan’s remarkable single malt whiskies. Golden acorns represent The Macallan’s exceptional oak casks, which are the single greatest contributor to the outstanding quality, natural colour and distinctive aromas and flavours of The Macallan. The lighting is warm and golden to symbolise The Macallan spirit.

The Elchies Brasserie has introduced a special festive menu created by chefs at The Macallan Estate. Featuring the finest Scottish produce, it draws inspiration from The Macallan’s Speyside location and abundant natural larder to offer dishes including locally sourced chicken & black pudding mousse cigar, caramelised apple, plum and watercress salad and Speyside venison sausage ‘pigs in blankets’, served with wholegrain mustard mash and onion jus.

A range of new festive cocktails that draw on The Macallan’s history and heritage are also available in The Macallan Bar, where guests can relax and sample some of the finest whiskies in a remarkable setting, with panoramic views of the surrounding hills of Speyside.

The festive cocktails on offer include The Clootie, which celebrates Scotland’s famous clootie dumpling, a steamed pudding traditionally enjoyed at Christmas. Featuring The Macallan Lumina, a cinnamon, star anise and juniper berry syrup, orange and Angostura bitters and plum, this sumptuous serve is an old fashioned styled cocktail reminiscent of Christmas spice and based on a recipe which first appeared in 1747.

In addition to festive food and drink visitors can also enjoy the ultimate whisky shopping experience at The Macallan Boutique, where a towering 15ft Christmas tree takes centre stage.

Among the select gifts only available in the Distillery Experience Boutique is The Macallan Hamper. Presenting the finest produce sourced from local artisan suppliers, The Macallan Hamper is a limited-edition product and subject to availability.

A selection of limited-edition whiskies, special prints and glassware will also be on sale while the Boutique offers many other exclusive gifts such as chocolate from The Roca Brothers. The Distillery Experience Boutique is the only stockist of the chocolate outside of Spain, thanks to a long-standing partnership between the iconic chefs behind El Celler de Can Roca, one of the world’s top restaurants, and The Macallan.

Stuart Cassells, general manager, The Macallan Estate, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the success our new Distillery Experience has enjoyed since opening 18 months ago.

‘But we want to be more than a fantastic visitor attraction. Our ambition is to become a key Speyside destination, a place where people from the local community and further afield want to return to again and again.

‘We’re extremely excited about the exclusive experiences we are offering, from unique gifting options to our new brasserie and bar menus. We hope to attract visitors old and new and look forward to providing a warm welcome to The Macallan Estate this festive season.’

Tours at The Macallan Distillery Experience offer the chance to discover the history, heritage and foundations of The Macallan’s single malt whisky and can be booked online at www.macallan.com where details of festive trading hours are also available.

