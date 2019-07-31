The Macallan releases the spirit of the 1950s

The Macallan has unveiled the latest release in the Exceptional Single Cask range – an exquisite and delicate expression that was distilled in 1950.

The 1950s represent a significant period in the history of The Macallan with investment in the construction of new buildings on site and modernisation of existing buildings, the purchase of additional farmland and the first of The Macallan highland cows take residence on site.

The single malt is the centrepiece of the 2018 release from the unprecedented range which invites consumers to explore the world’s most valuable whisky through a rare insight from the legendary Whisky Makers’ bench at The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience on Speyside.

The discovery of this First fill sherry butt cask was a special moment for our whisky making team that conjured intense and memorable aromas and flavours. The unmistakable combination of antique oak and subtle peach, with lingering peat warrants this cask being treasured in its own right, with only 336 bottles of this rare single malt available globally to savour.

This exclusive range of single cask whiskies, showcases the depth and diversity of The Macallan. Each whisky revealing a particular character, a subtly different flavour or an aroma in the background making each one truly unique and never to be repeated.