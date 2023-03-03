The Grail Tastings wins at People’s Choice Drinks Awards

THE Grail Tastings has won the “Consumer Drinks Communicator of the Year” title at the 2023 People’s Choice Drinks Awards.

The Callendar-based business won the prize after coming top during a public vote.

Jennifer Laird and Rachel Grant opened The Grail, their first whisky and spirits shop, in Doune in 2018, before moving to Callendar in 2020.

They also review whiskies on their YouTube channel.

Grant said: “I was shocked – I wasn’t expecting to win.

“All the other nominees were such strong contenders, I thought it was against the odds we would win.”

Laird added: “It just showed to us that people really enjoy watching our videos and I really appreciate that they went out their way to vote for us.

“Our followers are amazing, and we owe it to them for this award.

“Our motto is ‘whisky geeks, not whisky snobs’ because we want to try whisky and learn everything we can about it.

“We never want to judge people for what whisky they enjoy or how they enjoy it.”

