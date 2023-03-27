The Glenturret Spring Fair on 30 April

Save the date: Sunday 30 April for The Glenturret Spring Fair, supporting Crieff Community Food Bank.

A fun, family day out including local market stalls, complimentary tours, free children’s face painting, Lalique boutique launch, whisky masterclasses, and much more!

After the success of The Glenturret Spirit of Christmas event, more than 10 local businesses will be returning to The Glenturret Spring Fair, exhibiting a range of arts and crafts, home gifts, children’s toys fresh produce and more! Plus, the talented Imagine This & That Creations Face Painting team will be on-site, providing free face painting for children throughout the day.

The fair will support Crieff Community Food Bank, with charity raffle tickets available in the distillery shop and café, with some great prizes to be won.

For the whisky lovers, complimentary distillery tours are running throughout Sunday from 11.30am to 5pm, where expert tour guides will take you through the traditional art of making The Glenturret single malt whisky, alongside ticketed masterclasses with global brand ambassador Jamie Morrison and distillery manager Ian Renwick (available to purchase at theglenturret.com).

The Lalique bar – home to a curated list of more than 400 intriguing and rare single malt whisky expressions, selected from Scotland’s most celebrated stills, and drawing uniquely on rare Glenturret archives – will be open from 12pm to 5pm, serving a selection of drams, spring cocktails, and wines.

The Glenturret, Scotland’s oldest working distillery, is also home to The Lalique Boutique, the only one of its kind in Scotland, which will be showcasing its new spring/summer range from crystalware to jewellery and fragrances on this Sunday. Plus, shoppers will enjoy a free Lalique gift with every purchase made on Sunday 30 April.

The café will be open as usual, 10am to 5pm, for both sit in and take away, with extra spring treats added to the menu.

Find out more at https://www.theglenturret.com/the-glenturret-journal/Distillery/the-glenturret-spring-fair

