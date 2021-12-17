The Balvenie completes its Tun 1509 whisky series

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the release of the eighth and final bottling in the distinguished and much-revered Tun 1509 series: The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8.

Continuing the legacy of the highly collectable Tun ranges – Tun 1401 and Tun 1509 Batches 1-7 – the exclusive expression further exemplifies the expertise of Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE in marrying rare precious aged stocks, acquired throughout his lifetime of the craft.

Expertly hand-selected by Stewart, each drop of Tun 1509 Batch 8 encapsulates 18 of the finest and most rare casks from the distillery stocks, married together in the Tun – a large oak marrying vessel that sits proudly in Warehouse 24.

A careful and complex process of art, the rare technique of marrying the liquids provides the optimum environment for Tun 1509’s composite qualities to mix. The final liquid is a non-chill filtered whisky, which has been left to marry for three months, producing a remarkably rich expression, that is intense in flavour thanks to long maturation in ex bourbon barrels, second fill sherry butts, refill puncheons and new sherry butts.

David said: ‘The Tun 1509 series draws to its completion with Batch 8. This Batch is a remarkable marriage of casks which result in a deep and rich Balvenie. To taste we have a rich toffee sweetness, buttery vanilla and a swirl of the house honey style – layering to candied ginger and aromatic spices.’

The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 8 will be available for purchase in the UK for RRP £330 (52.2% ABV) from Clink*, Master of Malt and Selfridges.