Tens of thousands in whisky sales at auction

A bottle of Bowmore 35-year-old 1964 was the top selling lot at Bonhams whisky sale in Edinburgh on Tuesday 1 June.

Distilled and bottled by Morrison’s Bowmore Distillery, it was bottle number 26 of 99 from cask 3709.

It sold for £19,642 having been estimated at £10,000-14,000.

Other highlights included:

The Macallan Select Reserve 52-year-old 1946. Distilled and bottled by The Macallan Distillers Ltd this was bottle number 1053, was accompanied by a Certificate of Guarantee, and came in a wooden presentation case. Sold for £14,640. Estimate: £10,000-14,000.

Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt-Two of Diamonds. One of the 54 bottles in the famous Full Card Series from the tiny Hanyu distillery which closed in 2000. Sold for £14,640. Estimate: £12,000-15,000.

Bowmore 38-year-old 1957. Bottle number 264 of 861 it was distilled and bottled by Morrison’s Bowmore Distillery. Sold for £10,980. Estimate: £10,000-12,000.