Scottish Field whisky challenge – join our readers panel!
Scottish Field readers, we need you to drink free whisky and tell us what you think!
Come and join us for a day-long whisky tasting session in Edinburgh on Monday 5th August and show off your whisky knowledge.
Ten lucky readers will get to choose the best whiskies in three price categories and these will go through to our Grand Final Whisky Challenge in September.
To be considered as a judge please tell us a bit about yourself, including your age and where you live, and tell us why you feel you’d make a good whisky judge.
Please email whisky@scottishfield.co.uk by 22nd July.