Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery The Glenturret releases 2023 core collection

Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, The Glenturret, has announced the release of their core collection for 2023.

Eight signature whiskies feature in collection and for the first time, a 35 Years Old expression joins the range.

The first five whiskies in the collection are made up of Triple Wood, the 7 Years Old Peat Smoked, 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, 12 Years Old and 15 Years Old.

Joining the five new expressions in the 2023 collection are three rare single malts that are being released in limited numbers.

The first is the 25 Years Old, which has fast become a collector’s item since it first launched in 2020.

This expression was created from six casks stowed in The Glenturret’s traditional Dunnage warehouses for a quarter of a century.

The Glenturret 30 Years Old, limited to 500 bottles, is derived from a search for specific flavours which were found in five precious older casks.

The final and completely new expression in the 2023 release is a 35 Years Old, with just 185 bottles available.

The collection has been crafted by The Glenturret’s celebrated whisky maker, Bob Dalgarno.

The Glenturret’s managing director John Laurie said: ‘Bob Dalgarno and our expert team have once more excelled on every level in creating the 2023 Core Collection.

‘The passion, time and energy that has gone into each of the exceptional expressions they have created is something that myself, and our whole team at the distillery are incredibly proud of.

‘We release a new collection each year, trying to create something special each year, so hopefully our customers will enjoy the new 2023 Collection as much as we do.’

