Royal Salute’s first permanent peated whisky

Royal Salute has announced an all-new addition to its signature 21 Year Old range with The Lost Blend.

This has been meticulously crafted to include scarce and exceptional whiskies from distilleries no longer in production.

The Lost Blend is the first permanent peated whisky for Royal Salute and is available exclusively at Duty Free stores around the world.

It has been created by Royal Salute master blender, Sandy Hyslop, who carefully selected the finest aged whiskies from Scotland’s ‘lost’ distilleries to create the exceptional new blend.

Imparting notes of sweet orange and peaches intermingled with smouldering bonfire embers, The Lost Blend balances the taste of sweet, juicy pears, orange rind and hazelnuts with aromatic peat for a long, smooth and smoky finish.

It’s the first time a new whisky has been added to Royal Salute’s 21 Year Old range and joins Royal Salute’s flagship whisky, The Signature Blend, which was originally created as a gift for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and has been steeped in royalty ever since.

The Lost Blend is presented in Royal Salute’s new-look packaging, which has recently undergone a major transformation, showcasing a contemporary take on the Scotch whisky’s rich history with a colourful, enchanting depiction of the British Royal Menagerie.

Sandy said: ‘The Lost Blend is a whisky to be simultaneously savoured and enjoyed. Including some of the scarcest whiskies in our inventory, it celebrates the legacy of some of the best whisky distilleries in Scotland which I am proud to immortalise in an exceptional new 21 Year Old blend.

‘As Master Blender for Royal Salute, there is no greater honour than protecting the continuity of the blend that was first created in 1953 and has remained exceptional ever since. But to have the opportunity to create something entirely new for this sensational portfolio – an elevated Scotch evoking the signature Royal Salute style but with its own unique characteristics – that’s truly the dream.’

Housed in a beautifully crafted porcelain flagon, the blend features the ‘lost’ Imperial Distillery at its heart.

Named in honour of the British monarchy, the distillery was created in the same year as Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and was topped with a gilded cast iron crown in tribute to the momentous event. Although it opened in 1897, the Imperial Distillery only produced whisky for 46 years, leaving a limited and precious legacy.

Royal Salute marketing director Mathieu Deslandes added: ‘There has never been a more exciting time for our brand. With a bold new look across our packaging and the exceptional Lost Blend the newest member of our 21 Year Old range, we’re raising the bar for Scotch whisky and we’re only just getting started.

‘We know our audience seeks out products that not only deliver an unmatched quality but bring with them a rich, compelling story with unique provenance. This is something we strive for, ensuring our portfolio is at the cutting-edge of Scotch whisky innovation while bursting with distinctive character.

‘This latest creation is testament to this ambition. The Lost Blend is a whisky that’s earned its title; it really is fit for royalty.’

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Lost Blend is available in Duty Free stores around the world. Find out more at: www.royalsalute.com.