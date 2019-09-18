Prince Charles opens Bladnoch visitor centre

The newly-built Bladnoch Distillery visitor centre has been given Royal approval.

The occasion was marked by the unveiling of a plaque by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, who joined owners David and Sallie Prior in front of a group of 50 specially guests.

Their Royal Highnesses arrived at Bladnoch Distillery at 11.40am to be greeted by the Priors and Bladnoch’s master distiller, Dr Nick Savage.

After a tour of the new visitor centre, Prince Charles joined Mr Prior and Dr Savage on a production tour of the site, whilst Her Royal Highness took the opportunity to meet groups and individuals that have made an impact in the local Dumfries and Galloway community.

David Prior invited their Royal Highnesses to sign a cask of Bladnoch Whisky which would then be aged at the distillery and released at a later date.

Upon sampling a dram of Bladnoch Single Malt, Prince Charles remarked: ‘It keeps the mind, body and soul all together.’

Guests then gathered at the entrance of the distillery’s new visitor centre for the official unveiling ceremony.

David Prior spoke to his guests briefly on the significance of the occasion not only for his team but for the wider Dumfries and Galloway community.

He said: ‘It’s an absolute honour owning a business like this with such great history and provenance, and over the past few years to have led the revival of this incredible distillery.

‘To have it once again back in its place within the local community, a place of pride, for employment and now again for tourism with the opening of the visitor centre and the Melba Cafe.’

Their Royal Highnesses unveiled an engraved plaque which reads: ‘Bladnoch Distillery Visitor Centre. Officially opened by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay on 11 September 2019.’