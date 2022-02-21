Prestige Whisky Auction brings the best drams to the world

Prestige Whisky Auction is a family business set up and owned by Andrew and Nicola Loan.

Founded on their expertise gained as successful investors in the ever-popular Scotch Whisky market, Prestige Whisky Auction benefits from their extensive industry knowledge and contacts gained from trading prestigious whiskies from all over the world.

Prestigewhiskyauction.com was a custom-built website which was meticulously designed by the couple to ensure it lived up to its prestigious name.

Each monthly auction, held online and lasting for around seven days, brings a large variety of rare and exclusive whiskies to their global customer base.

Andrew and Nicola have bought whisky from many outlets and felt that they could bring the personal service, transparent pricing and large selection that the market demands.

Prestige Whisky Auction are very particular about the service they provide, believing that offering a personal service at an outstanding level is paramount. To accompany this belief, they offer an exclusive personal collection service for bottles which are to be auctioned. Customers can also take advantage of this service and arrange a bespoke white-glove delivery for high value orders.

Each auction includes whiskies from many prestigious distilleries including Macallan, Bowmore, Yamazaki and many more. Some recent lots include The Macallan Red Collection 40-year-old, an original Yamazaki 10-year-old and a large selection of Daftmill releases.

If you are thinking of selling your whisky but are unsure what it is worth, Prestige Whisky Auction offer a free no-obligation valuation service regardless of whether you have one bottle, a large collection or even a cask to sell.

Likewise, if you are looking to start a collection or add to an existing investment portfolio, whether you prefer Islay or Speyside whiskies, there is something for all whisky lovers.

Registering to become a member is quick and simple with a one-off lifetime membership costing only £6.

Their upcoming auction begins at 8pm on Friday 25th February and finishes on Saturday 5th March 2022. If you would like to enter any bottles into this auction then why not take advantage of their free UK collections, no sellers’ commission plus they are offering discounted listing fees when submitting more than five bottles.

We don’t want to spoil the fun and disclose which bottles will feature in this auction so you will have to take a look for yourself.

The whisky industry is a small yet amazingly interesting world and the possibilities are endless, let Prestige Whisky Auction be part of your whisky journey.

Find out more at Prestigewhiskyauction.com