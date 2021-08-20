Offer for 35 members to join elite whisky club

The Balmoral in Edinburgh has unveiled its new Scotch Club in collaboration with The Macallan, offering a personalised membership experience to whisky connoisseurs around the world.

As one of the world’s leading single malt whiskies, renowned for its outstanding quality and dedication to craftsmanship, The Macallan, together with The Balmoral – one of Scotland leading luxury hotels – have utilised their shared respect for the international Whisky world and hospitality industry, to create an experience like no other.

The elite club offers bottle residence in one of the sought after, personally engraved whisky keeps that don the entrance to SCOTCH, The Balmoral’s world renowned whisky bar.

Keeping the Scottish amber nectar under lock and key, The Balmoral’s expert whisky ambassadors will offer Scotch Club members a whisky concierge service ensuring each visit to the world-renowned whisky bar is bespoke and memorable.

Members of the Scotch Club will be served their selected dram of The Macallan in a Lalique glass, created by the prestigious French crystal maker, providing a flawless vessel to appreciate the delights of the renowned single malt. Whisky ambassadors will be on hand to create a cocktail or suggest a perfect serve for your own expression of The Macallan Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

A range of exclusive benefits mean members can entertain in style with an annual complimentary whisky tasting for two with exclusive use of the elegant surroundings of SCOTCH for two hours, graciously hosted by a Whisky Ambassador. Members also receive advance invitations to whisky masterclasses and special rates to turn their visit into a vacation in one The Balmoral’s finest suites.

The Balmoral will be accepting 12 members of the Scotch Club this summer, with a waiting list opening for the remaining 23 keeps which will be released later this year. The exclusive offering starts from £710 for a 12 month membership, where guests will be able to access their own bottle of The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, an icon of the distillery which brings together The Macallan’s unmistakable style with hand-picked sherry seasoned American and European oak casks.

The top level of Scotch Club membership priced at £17,700 includes a bottle of The Macallan Red Collection 40 Years Old, which sits at the heart of the Macallan’s distinguished limited edition Red Collection. The Red Collection is a range of rare single malt Scotch whiskies created from some of the world’s oldest and rarest casks, to mark the Macallan’s deep respect for tradition and expertise.

Cameron Ewen, whisky ambassador and manager of SCOTCH said: ‘Together with The Macallan we have created a unique membership experience in an iconic Scottish location. To have your name engraved on one of only 35 whisky keeps in the heart of The Balmoral is really special and something which we hope will be coveted by whisky fans around the world.

‘Our members will experience an entirely bespoke service. We want to get to know them as individuals and deliver an outstanding, memorable occasion on each and every visit to SCOTCH. We have some rare and extraordinary expressions from The Macallan available for the Scotch Club and I hope that they allow each member to join with their family and friends in the comfortable surroundings of Scotch and keep the conversations about whisky going for generations to come.’

Chris Anderson, head of Edrington Brands, Edrington UK said: ‘We’re delighted to be collaborating with The Balmoral, to offer such an exceptional opportunity to whisky fans worldwide. The membership is a fantastic way for members to experience The Macallan and some of our most distinguished expressions in a completely different way and continues our prestige journey within the most exceptional venues around the world.’

The Balmoral’s whisky bar, SCOTCH, is a unique homage to the art of whisky in Edinburgh, and this is reflected in the subtle lighting and visual depth of the bar’s interior, designed by Olga Polizzi, which echo an aged spirit. New enhancements to the whisky bar include limited edition artwork from The Macallan’s Red Collection and a beautiful back bar installation featuring The Macallan Red Collection 40 Years Old.

To find out more information on Scotch Club visit HERE.

The Balmoral is a Rocco Forte Hotel.