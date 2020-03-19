National Whisky Festival delays first London event

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced that this year’s London edition of the festival has been rescheduled with the escalating Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, originally scheduled for April 25, will now take place on Saturday 7 November at the original venue of Round Chapel, Clapton.

All tickets for the original date remain valid, however, ticket holders may contact their point of purchase for a refund if unable to attend the rescheduled date.

Festival organisers said: ‘While we were excited to be making our London debut in April, we are committed to following government guidelines regarding the current situation and are taking every necessary measure to ensure public safety.

‘However, we are still very excited to be bringing the festival to London for the first time ever and look forward to seeing you all later in the year for a fantastic celebration of Scottish culture.’

Following the sell out success of this year’s event in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections in January, the National Whisky Festival of Scotland announced the festival’s first ever London edition, following in the footsteps of popular events in Scotland at Glasgow, Paisley, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Spanning three sessions (of three hours each), NWF London is bringing the spirit of Scotland’s whisky culture to the rest of the UK.

Guests at NWF London can expect three hours of unique whisky tastings, pop-up food, drink and craft stalls, and fantastic entertainment – including specially-curated live music and masterclasses held by expert brand ambassadors.

Each session will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names in the industry, each bringing with them an extensive range of incredible whiskies to try – all of which are included in the ticket price.

For those new to the NWF experience, guests can expect a real spirited, fun and relaxed day, and rest assured that this is no stuffy suit and tie affair only for whisky experts.

A spokesman added: ‘From seasoned palettes to adventurous newcomers, absolutely everybody is welcome. You won’t be sniffed at for enjoying whisky your way, nor will you have to pay through the nose to sample some of the finest whiskies the world has to offer.

‘The full line-up and music/masterclass programmes for each session will be announced in the run up to each edition – however, we encourage everybody to book now to avoid disappointment. Until then, we look forward to seeing you all this year! Slàinte Mhath!’

For more details visit https://www.nationalwhiskyfestival.scot/