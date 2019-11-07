Meet the latest spirit to join the collection

Tullibardine has unveiled the sixth addition to its award-winning Marquess Collection – The Murray (2007).

Distilled in 2007 and bottled this year at 56.6 per cent volume, The Murray (2007) is the highly anticipated addition to the range of exceptional whiskies in the Marquess Collection, crafted with expert care at Tullibardine’s Highland distillery in Blackford, Perthshire.

Matured in ex-bourbon barrels, Tullibardine’s latest creation boasts a tantalising array of aromas and flavours. Bottled at cask strength this year, the Highland single malt whisky possesses notes of baked lemon meringue pie with vanilla ice cream and hints of dedicated coconut.

To taste, malted biscuits and creamy toffee take the fore, with a subtle oakiness and a whisper of delicate citrus fruits on the smooth finish.

The Murray (2007) is the sixth whisky to join Tullibardine’s Marquess Collection, which includes the 2006 Marsala Cask Finish as well as highly acclaimed Murray 2004 and 2005 releases.

The Marquess Collection unveiled its first wood finish last year, The Murray Châteauneuf-du-Pape, reflecting the distillery’s focus on experimenting with different casks and wood types.

Keith Geddes, master distiller at Tullibardine Distillery, said: ‘It is a pleasure to be introducing The Murray (2007), a golden expression which holds a bounty of wonderful aromas and flavours that work together in perfect harmony.

‘It’s an exquisite liquid, handcrafted by the passionate workforce at our small, artisan distillery nestled at the gateway of the Highlands. The whisky has a sweet and subtly oaky character that delights the senses. We’ve had great interest in our previous releases within the collection, and we’re confident people will enjoy drinking this special Highland single malt.’

The Marquess Collection celebrates the distillery’s heritage and strong links with the hamlet of Tullibardine. There have been many famous figures bearing the title of the Marquess of Tullibardine for centuries including Sir William Murray, the second Marquess of Tullibardine, who fought in the first Jacobite rebellion at the battle of Sheriffmuir in 1715.

In 1745, he was chosen by Bonnie Prince Charlie to unfurl the Royal Standard at Glenfinnan, announcing the Prince as the rightful King of Scotland.