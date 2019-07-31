Grant’s takes top award with dram popular in Poland

Grant’s 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky has been awarded the Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy at the 2019 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

These are the Oscars of the wine and spirits industry that sets the international benchmark for quality.

A much-coveted award, the Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy is considered the top prize in what is the largest international whisky category.

Danny Dyer, Grant’s global brand ambassador, said: ‘Grant’s 12-Year-Old is a blend that has been around for quite some time and we’re delighted to see it acknowledged at the IWSC.

‘A blend that is made from a lot of American oak and finished in bourbon casks, something which may seem simple to many but goes to show you don’t need to over-complicate things when making a great blend.

‘Our master blender Brian Kinsman, his unique expertise in choosing the malts that go into the blend, and the quality of the fresh bourbon cask finish.

‘Grant’s 12 is a smooth whisky making it ideal to share with friends whether they are aficionados or newcomers to whisky.’

Although the drink is produced in Scotland, whisky lovers might have to travel to find it – the award-winning spirit is mainly sold in Eastern Europe, with Poland a major market for the blend.

The Girvan distilled whisky now sells over 4,500,000 cases globally making it the world’s third largest Scotch by volume and seventh largest amongst international whisk(e)ys. It is ranked as the world’s 21st most valuable spirits brand.

The prestigious award helps mark an extraordinary 12 months for Grant’s following a brand-new bottle design and double-digit growth in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and India with 1.2% growth globally in a category which declined 0.4% from 2013-2018.

Grant’s is the largest brand by volume in the William Grant & Sons portfolio. The family owned firm has been named Distiller of the Year and Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge awards and International Wine and Spirits Competition, 2018.

Extraordinarily the Scottish spirit maker has been awarded the highest accolade of Distiller of the Year from these prestigious awards 12 times in the last 13 years.

In addition to the Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy, Grant’s was awarded a further seven awards including: Grant’s Triple Wood Whisky – Bronze 2019; Grant’s Ale Cask Blended Scotch Whisky – Silver 2019; Grant’s Triple Wood Smoky Whisky – Silver 2019; Grant’s Rum Cask Edition Blended Scotch Whisky – Silver 2019; Grant’s 18-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky – Gold 2019; Grant’s 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky – Gold Outstanding 2019; Grant’s 8-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky – Silver 2019.