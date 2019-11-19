Glen Moray Distillery gets ready to star on TV

The team at Glen Moray Distillery in Speyside are getting ready to become TV stars.

They welcomed The Three Drinkers to film part of their second series at the distillery earlier this year.

Airing the first week of December on Amazon Prime TV, the series focuses on a journey of discovery through Scotland, exploring the world of whisky in an exciting new way, with the film crew paying a visit to the Glen Moray Distillery in Elgin, Speyside.

Amazon Prime’s Three Drinkers, Aidy Smith, Colin Hampden-White and Helena Nicklin are three friends who take an entertaining look at the Scotch Whisky industry.

Speaking recently to The Independent Helena said: ‘The good news is that quality whisky doesn’t have to be super expensive. I often introduce non-whisky drinkers to the spirit with Glen Moray, who have a varied range and start from as little as £17 a bottle. They make single malts from Speyside and are perfect for starting a whisky journey.’

An Amazon Prime TV spokesman said: ‘Embark on an imbibing adventure with The Three Drinkers; the travelogue trio putting spirits and entertainment side by side. Come on a journey of discovery through Scotland, we explore the world of whisky in a way that has never been done before. Three friends. Zero pretence. 100% entertainment.’

Iain Allan, Glen Moray global brand ambassador, hosted The Three Drinker’s visit to Glen Moray Distillery and welcomed the opportunity to share with them the passion that goes into the production of the varied collection of single malts.

They also looked at the brand’s extensive investment in exploring ageing techniques, where a diverse range of casks are used for finishing which gives distinctive and unique flavours to the spirit.

Laure Habbouse, international marketing manager said: ‘This has been a unique opportunity for Glen Moray Distillery to show the world the amazing team behind the brand and the outstanding quality of the whisky created whilst helping to make malt whisky approachable to consumers who can find whisky complex and intimidating. Glen Moray is a brand with a little bit of heart and soul in every bottle.’

Glen Moray Distillery has been producing single Mmalt for over 120 years and uses the skills developed over generations of Master Distillers and a small team of dedicated craftsmen from the local community to develop their unique flavours through their deep knowledge of maturation and casks.

Over the past year Glen Moray have launched the Glen Moray Elgin Curiosity Range which embraces the distilleries passion for experimentation and pushing boundaries in the world of whisky. Marketed as ‘The Gateway to Flavour’ the whiskies in the range are ‘bold with complex aromas and exciting flavours’.

The first launch was the small batch release of Glen Moray Cider Cask Project, which has sold out, and following on from its huge success the Glen Moray Rhum Agricole. The distillery has also added to the prestigious Elgin Heritage Collection with the Glen Moray Elgin Heritage 21 Year Old Portwood Cask Single Malt Whisky and launched Glen Moray Fired Oak Cask 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky.

All the whiskies in the Glen Moray Single Malt Elgin Collection are available from: Amazon, masterofmalt.com and thewhiskyexchange.com.

Three Drinkers Do Scotch Whisky will be available in 167 countries and in 39 languages. The first four episodes have been streaming on Amazon Prime since November.