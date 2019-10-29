New head of whisky creation at Glen Moray

Dr Kirstie McCallum has been appointed as head of whisky creation at Speyside distillery Glen Moray.

This is a newly-created role with Kirstie taking on responsibility for whisky creation and stocks.

Kirstie will be responsible for continuing and developing the legacy of Glen Moray Single Malt, as well as other whiskies in the parent company La Martiniquaise-Bardinet’s portfolio, including world-famous Scotch whisky blends Cutty Sark, Sir Edward’s and Label 5.

Kirstie has joined from Distell International where she was Senior Blender for three years, having worked in the business for over 12 years and was responsible for single malts Bunnahabhain, Deanston and Tobermory as well as the company’s blended whiskies.

She has a PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Glasgow Caledonian Distillery.

Kirstie has taken over from Graham Coull who was Master Distiller at Glen Moray for 14 years. Coull oversaw the expansion of the Glen Moray Distillery and developed several award-winning cask expressions which have become part of Glen Moray’s range of signature malts. He has left to join the Dingle Distillery in Ireland as master distiller.

Kirstie said: ‘I am really excited about the opportunities this role will offer, working with world renowned brands such as Glen Moray, Label 5 and Cutty Sark and Sir Edward’s. There is a great opportunity to experiment with new cask types and to develop new expressions, using the expansive knowledge of other wine and spirit experts within the La Martiniquaise-Bardinet group.’

Glen Turner general manager, Ian McLaren, added: ‘We are very much looking forward to this next chapter in the long history of Glen Moray and look forward to learning from Kirstie’s extensive knowledge and experience across a wide spectrum of the industry.

