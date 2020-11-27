Glenmorangie opens the doors to its home

HIGHLAND malt Glenmorangie has thrown open the doors to its spiritual home for a new “whisky discovery experience”.

Glenmorangie House, which sits about 18 miles from the distillery on the Easter Ross coast, is hosting four-course dinners, with bed and breakfast.

Each course of the dinner at the luxury venue is accompanied by one of the brand’s whiskies.

Guest will also learn how to mix cocktails using Glenmorangie.

Prices start from £340 for a standard room, with the whisky experiences running until 31 March.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s whisky pages.