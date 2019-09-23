Distillery’s first peated whisky arriving soon

The highly anticipated 1770 Glasgow Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Peated Release No.1, from The Glasgow Distillery will start to arrive with buyers this week.

The bottles which were pre-ordered are being carefully packed and prepared and the distillery are to commence shipping at the beginning of this week.

1770 Peated is a rich and smoky addition to the 1770 Single Malt family and the first of its kind from the city of Glasgow. The distillery’s inaugural smoky whisky will sit alongside the Original 1770 and will soon be joined by the arrival of the Triple Distilled release in early 2020. Together, these three expressions will collectively form the 1770 Signature Range.

Liam Hughes, CEO and co-founder of the Glasgow Distillery, said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the response to our first peated whisky and we want to thank those who have supported us, whether you’re an old friend and have been journeying with us for quite some time, or you’re brand new here!’

Crafted by smoking the finest barley with aromatic heather-rich peat from the Scottish Highlands, 1770 Peated combines the exceptionally pure water of Loch Katrine and has been carefully hand-crafted in the distillery’s two unique copper pot stills, Tara and Mhairi.

Matured in first fill ex-sherry casks and finished in virgin oak, 1770 Peated is described as a sublime and sophisticated smoky single malt, with hints of flamed orange zest and rich caramel toffee leading to various dark earthy fruits. The finish is said to be long and smooth with lingering notes of macadamia and spice.

1770 Peated is available to pre-order from the Glasgow Distillery website for £49. Those who pre-order will secure a luxury limited edition ‘Release No.1’ gift box with their purchase.

The announcement of 1770 Peated comes on the back of the Original 1770 winning four gold medals at four of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions: The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, The International Spirits Challenge, The Scotch Whisky Masters and The International Whisky Competition. The distillery has also reached the final stages across four categories at the inaugural Scottish Whisky Awards, due to take place on 5 September.

To secure a bottle of 1770 Peated with luxury ‘Release No.1’ luxury packaging, visit www.glasgowdistillery.com and pre-purchase your bottle.