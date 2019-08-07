Game of Thrones whisky in running for luxury award

A Scots business has been shortlisted in the Special Edition Pack – Drinks category of the 2019 Luxury Packaging Awards for the Game of Thrones Single Malt Whisky Collection,

Award-winning drinks packaging company McLaren Packaging, based on Port Glasgow, is in contention for its with in the collaboration between HBO Entertainment and Diageo.

The collection features eight different single malt Scotch whiskies paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros, as well as The Night’s Watch, giving fans and drinkers an authentic taste of the Seven Kingdoms. The Limited Edition was released in conjunction with the highly anticipated final season of the hit television show.

Donald McLaren said: ‘We’re delighted with this recognition for The Game of Thrones Malt Whisky Collection, which is designed to appeal to both new whisky drinkers who are fans of the HBO hit show and regular Single Malt Scotch Whisky drinkers alike.

‘The pack facilitates this broad-based consumer appeal and adds value to the brands through the skilful use of structure, graphical design, premium material selection, print, foil and emboss to create a highly desirable cohesive range of whiskies representing the pillars of the various Game of Thrones Houses.

‘This is shown by the popularity of the collection and fact that the initial release sold out in record time and logged record buzz and interaction levels on social media.’

Celebrating high quality and beautifully designed packs from food, drinks and tobacco, to perfume, cosmetics and personal care, the Luxury Packaging Awards has become a much sought after accolade in the packaging sector.

Winners will be announced at the awards evening on Thursday 7 November at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.