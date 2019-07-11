Fringe show combines music and Scotch whisky tasting

For the first time in its 72-year history, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival will feature a show combining whisky tasting and live music.

The global debut of Two Guys, Three Drams: The Ultimate Live Blues and Whisky Experience blends live stomping blues music, three superb, single malt Scotch whiskies, and an interactive masterclass on Scotland’s finest spirit.

The show, endorsed by several world-famous whisky brands, is the product of The Rhythm and Booze Project, a duo fusing music and whisky together since September 2018. Felipe Schrieberg (vocals/dobro guitar) and Paul Archibald (drums/percussion) meld live music and multi-sensory experiences into unique whisky tasting events.

As a musical outfit, the band integrates blues, folk and roots music in a uniquely gritty mix, infusing hypnotic grooves with raucous energy and irresistible showmanship.

Their Edinburgh Fringe debut will call on Felipe’s and Paul’s professional backgrounds in music and whisky to deliver a theatre show unlike any other, inviting audiences to enjoy great music and top whiskies while also learning more about Scotch whisky and its production.

Felipe said: ‘We are excited to combine our passion for performance, music, and whisky in this unique show.

‘We want our audience to walk away entertained, educated, and eager to jump into the wonderful world of whisky.’

The show is sponsored by a number of major whisky names, among them Islay’s legendary Lagavulin and Bruichladdich distilleries, Speyside’s Balvenie distillery – as well as smaller independent brands including bottler Dramfool and Edinburgh whisky shop Jeffrey St Whisky and Tobacco.

Christy McFarlane, malts communication manager at the Bruichladdich distillery said: ‘Felipe and Paul bring such energy and enthusiasm to our Laddie Stage when they play for us each year at our Music and Malt Festival on Islay. It’s a great honour to support them in return, as they take off on their own venture for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.’

The Rhythm and Booze Project is known for creating ground-breaking events, such as presenting live music and whisky tastings with the Lagavulin and Caol Ila distilleries during the annual Feis Ile, and hosting whisky tasting events and musical performances across the UK, Europe and even as far afield as India.

The show marks Felipe’s ninth year as a producer at the Edinburgh Fringe promoting shows that involve blues music. This includes Blues!, a musical history of the genre that features an 11-piece band, which has been awarded a Spirit of the Fringe Award.

Felipe also wrote his master’s degree thesis on sustainable distillation practices in whisky production, is a columnist about whisky for Forbes, and writes regularly for Scotchwhisky.com amongst other whisky industry publications.

Paul has recently earned a PhD in the history of jazz drumming from the University of Edinburgh and has worked as a lecturer covering music and sociology at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute and at the University of Bristol.

Visit the Rhythm and Booze Project website: www.therhythmandboozeproject.com

Show: Two Guys, Three Drams: The Ultimate Live Blues and Whisky Experience

Venue: theSpace @ Venue45

Price: £16 (£15 concession), includes 3 whiskies

Time: 9.35pm (70 minutes)

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/two-guys-three-drams-the-ultimate-live-blues-and-whisky-experience