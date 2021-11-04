Drinks brand launches new single malt whisky

Scottish drinks brand Courageous Spirits is expanding its drinks portfolio after announcing its debut into the whisky category with the planned release of its first single malt whisky later this month.

Small batch King’s Inch single malt whisky will be available from late November and one of the final legacy projects by Scotch industry legend Dr Jim Swan.

Named after the old imperial measurement of an inch, and a forgotten island in the Clyde, King’s Inch is Glaswegian through and through, with the spirit described as full of style and character. It has been painstakingly produced in small batches to create a smooth, fruity and characterful spirit.

Distilled with west coast barley and Scottish water from Loch Katrine by Jack Mayo in Glasgow, the spirit is then aged in Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks. This modern whisky aims to disrupt the category with its first release of 5000 bottles.

The small-batch lowland single malt was produced and bottled exclusively for Courageous Spirits who are known for award-winning Glaswegin premium gin.

Mark Nicholson, business development manager said: ‘We’re gearing up to launch later this month and release our first single malt whisky.

‘It’s a really special moment for us and a tribute to Jim Swan’s original recipe. This whisky marks our first entry into the category and we can’t wait for Scotland to try it.

‘The measure of an inch was once three fat barleycorns laid end to end – a King’s Inch they called it. The measure of a good host, in our opinion, is one who knows how to pour a decent dram and it just happens that King’s Inch is perfect for most.’

King’s Inch single malt whisky will be released on the November 15 via their website and selected retailers.

For your chance to get your hands on their first bottling, head to www.kingsinch.com.