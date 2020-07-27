Whisky, food and art bouncing back

SCOTTISH tourism and hospitality businesses are continuing to welcome visitors again following the coronavirus lockdown, with distilleries, restaurants and art galleries among the latest sites to entice guests back.

Diageo, Scotland’s biggest whisky maker, is reopening its Blair Athol distillery today, with Oban following on Wednesday.

Cardhu, Dalwhinnie, Glen Ord and Royal Lochnagar will reopen their shops next Monday, with their tours resuming on 10 August.

Caol Ila and Lagavulin on Islay and Talisker on Skye will remain shut for the timing being.

“These will be subject to future announcements depending on local circumstances in these island communities,” Diageo added.

Grazing again

Chef Mark Greenaway has announced that he will reopen his Grazing restaurant in Edinburgh on 7 August.

Greenaway has teamed up with Harviestoun brewery to create craft beer pairings for his two new menus.

He’s unveiled a six-course “surprise” tasting menu, and a three-course a la carte option featuring some of his classic dishes, including “Roks & Moss” and “Crab Cannelloni”.

Meanwhile, the “No-Festival Festival Show” has opened at Edinburgh’s Torrance Gallery.

The exhibition – which runs until 30 August – includes arts by “lots of gallery favourites, and introducing some new names to the gallery”.

Read more stories about how Scotland’s businesses are bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown on Scottish Field’s news pages.